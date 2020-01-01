Samsung M-series is one of the best series of mid-rangers. The company has already gained popularity because of the previously launched M-series phones including M10, M20 and M30. We have reported earlier that the company is planning to expand its m-series by launching more smartphones. Now some reports are saying that M11, M21, and M31 are on the way. Now Samsung Galaxy M21 Key Specs Revealed along with the possible colour options of M11 and M13.

Samsung Galaxy M21 Key Specs Revealed Along with M11, M31 colour options

The new report revealed that the model number of Galaxy M20 is SM-M215F. The phone will come with 64 and 128GB built-in storage options.

As far as the other specs are concerned, it eill come with Android 10 with One UI 2.0 out of the box. Moreover, it will come with Samsung’s Exynos 9610 or 9611 chipset. Also, it will come with a triple rear camera setup.

Furthermore, all these phones will be available in blue and black. Moreover, the M11 will come in violet colour. Galaxy M21 will have green colour whereas the M31 will be available in red colour. The leaks only reveal these colours. The company may launch the phone in other colours too.

As far as its launch is concerned, the company has unceiled its predecessor last year in January. So, we may get these phone in this month or next.