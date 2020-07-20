We have already told you that Samsung is planning to launch a successor to its Galaxy M31 dubbed as Galaxy M31s. The upcoming device has already appeared on different certification sites. Now, the company has revealed the launch date of Galaxy M31s.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Launch Date is Revealed- July 30

First of all, the phone will come with an Infinity-O display with a punch hole. At the back, we will see an L-shaped quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera. The cameras have the company’s Single Take function which allows users to take multiple photos and videos simultaneously.

We have already told you guys that the phone will come with a powerful 6,000 mAh battery. Moreover, the battery will support 25W fast wired charging as well as reverse charging. Moreover, the phone will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Furthermore, the phone will come with the Exynos 9611 SoC. It will have 6GB of RAM and two storage options – 64GB/128GB. It will come with Android 10 out of the box. As far as its pricing is concerned, the phone will come with at least a $250 base price.

The company is making this phone more advanced as compared to its predecessor. The phone is going to launch on July 30. However, it is not confirmed yet whether it will launch in Pakistan on the same date or not. In my opinion, the phone will be here sometime in August.

