Galaxy M55s to Arrive with a Multi Textured Back & Familiar Specs

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M55s has caught the attention of netizens, not just for its performance but for its striking new design. Leaked renders show that the smartphone has a unique back panel, which features a combination of three different textures. Interestingly, the feature isn’t even available in Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra.

We got the initial information about the Galaxy M55s in July during its Wi-Fi Alliance certification. More recently, the smartphone appeared on Geekbench, which revealed key specs about the phone. The smartphone will feature the midrange Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. Moreover, it will arrive with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

For photography lovers, there will be a triple camera setup including a 50MP main lens with optical image stabilization (OIS). In addition, there will be an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. The selfie enthusiasts will also get a 50 MP front camera.

In addition, the Galaxy M55s will also get a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired charging.

The smartphone features almost similar specs to the M55 and F55, however, the unique design could set the M55s apart. Till now, we aren’t sure about the launch date and price of the upcoming phone. So stay tuned with us as more details emerge.

