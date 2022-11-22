Even though the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ will never get Android 13, we have some very exciting news for those of you who utilize the Galaxy Note 10 Lite! The Galaxy Note 10 Lite users can have Android 13 and One UI 5.0 in only one EU State. We expect that additional areas will join the party in the near future.

We are assuming that the One UI 5.0 update will soon be available for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite (SM-N770F) in further European countries.

The update is now available for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite (SM-N770F) in France.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite will receive Android 13 with the firmware version N770FXXU8HVK5 when it gets the update. Additionally, the security patch for November 2022 is included.

One UI 5.0 is the most notable feature of this version. Nevertheless, it is important to keep in mind that some features that are accessible in One UI 5.0 for flagships, such as the Galaxy S22, may not be included in this update or may not be as complete as they are on those flagships.

Users of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite should now be able to make advantage of the excellent multitasking gestures added to the new “Labs” area in the Settings app. Additionally, they should have access to a new lock screen customization option. The performance and steadiness of the Galaxy S22 were both improved by the One UI 5.0 upgrade, and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite may also have a more responsive feel as a result of this most recent update.

This is the last major update to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite’s Android-based firmware that Samsung will make. The phone came with Android 10, and One UI 5.0 is the third and last major update to its software. In 2019, the top-of-the-line Galaxy Note 10 phones came out, running Android 9. A few months later, in 2020, the upper-midrange Galaxy Note 10 Lite came out, running Android 10. With One UI 5.0, Note 10 Lite buyers are getting a lot more from their phones.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite users are able to download the One UI 5.0 update after they receive the message. Alternatively, they can select “Software update” within the Settings app on their phones. Afterward, tap “Download and install” to begin the download and installation process.

