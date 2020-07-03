Galaxy Note 20 new renders show attractive design

Our top Android phone pick is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the sequel is scheduled to arrive later this year. It’ll have plenty to live up to, and rumors are beginning to give us some hints about what’s going to make the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Plus exciting and new.

The image hump, visible only from behind, includes three primary lenses, a flash feature, and an external sensor. The volume and control controls are positioned on the device’s right-hand side, much like the Galaxy 10 on the bottom.

The Galaxy Note 20 Plus is speculated using the same 108-megapixel camera as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but also add a new sensor to enhance autofocusing, and rid the new phone of issues affecting the largest S20 model.

However, the battery capacity may be doubled, with one recent rumor implying that the new Galaxy Note will have a 4,500mAh battery compared to the Note 10 Plus 4,300mAh cell. The expectation is that Samsung will assign Note 20 to the latest Note set, and that a Note 20 Plus would be attached to it. Samsung made the shift from the Galaxy S10 to the Galaxy S20 so putting the Note series into line for 2020 makes sense for the business.