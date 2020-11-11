Galaxy Note 20 or iPhone 12? Which crowns the power?





You would want to pause and take note of Apple’s latest iPhone 12 series, whether you’re a lifelong iPhone fan, or faithful to Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 20 series? Since Apple shakes it up: the hardware is brand new, for the first time, 5G service is available, and there is an abundance of other features never seen before on an iPhone. Plus, for the series’ top-of-the-line model the iPhone 12 Pro Max there’s another special feature.

On the other hand, the Note 20 Ultra 5G from Samsung is potentially the appropriate phone in the wrong scenario. For a steep financial crisis, the newest power phone is too costly, and for many, its feature set would be too much.

If you’re trying to make the latest Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from Samsung a do-everything handset, you’re not going to be disappointed. The Note 20 Ultra is targeted at a rare community of “power users” of Android who want a phone with all the toys and are not scared of a higher price tag, like other Note phones that come before it. There’s enough of both with the Ultra.

Which crowns the power Galaxy Note 20 or iPhone 12?

Display

How big is this iPhone 12 Pro Max screen, then? The smartphone has 6.7 inches of display space, a little bigger than the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max, its predecessor. As stated, however, it still beats the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. 6.9 inches of display space is given by the Note 20 Ultra, and depending on who you ask.

Connectivity

In the 5G department, Apple is finally catching up with Samsung. 5G is sponsored for all the recent iPhone 12 versions, but they’re the first iPhones to do so. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G from Samsung is maybe the right handset. So what kind of 5G coverage are the two devices going to provide? The two main forms of 5G will support both the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. I.e., both support 5G networking at sub-6GHz.

Stylus

One big change in this face off between the two phones is that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra uses the S Pen stylus, like previous Note smartphones.

Processor

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is operated by the A14 Bionic processor, with a six-core Chipset, which Apple calls the “fastest mobile chip.” The efficiency of the CPU can be up to 50 percent higher. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is powered by a Samsung Exynos 990 2.4 GHz octa-core processor that features 4 cores at 2.4 GHz and 4 cores at 1.8 GHz. It’s equipped with 8GB of RAM. Android 10 runs on the Samsung Note 20 and is powered by a non-removable 4300mAh battery.

Camera

A triple rear camera setup, 12 megapixels on each camera, is also used on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which features a new large camera with an upgraded / 1.6 aperture. A 12-megapixel super wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera, like the Galaxy S20, are included in the regular Note 20.

Apple possibly must not copy Samsung’s new handset efficiency, either. There hasn’t been time for benchmarks yet, but the Qualcomm 865 Plus processor is unlikely to make the new Note faster than the 2019 iPhone 11 series A13 chip.