Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is Samsung’s powerful phone till date





Samsung unveiled its newest flagship large-format smartphones, the brand-new Galaxy Note 20 5G and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. The new Galaxy Note 20 series provides a variety of enhancements and upgrades over the previous generation, as is usually the case as Samsung launches its premiere line of products.

Both the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra have identical core features, including a cutting-edge Snapdragon 865 Plus cpu, a 10-megapixel selfie camera, new S Pen motions, and 5G capabilities, in addition to having a striking bronze finish.

Yet they still have a few main variations. Firstly, instead of the current Gorilla Glass Victus shielding featured in the Note 20 Ultra, the Note 20 has a plastic back — a shocking choice on a phone that costs $1,000.

But it isn’t like that. The display of 120 Hz makes super smooth scrolling and extremely sensitive touch experiences possible. Often, this same role makes writing with the S Pen sound the same as writing with an actual pen. It also senses what you’re doing intelligently and alters the refresh rate automatically, which helps conserve battery life and allows you more time to enjoy yourself.

For experienced photographers, videographers and publishers, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra also packs the latest equipment, such as a triple rear camera comprising of a 108 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle and 12 MP telephoto lens, and an autofocus laser sensor.

4500 mAh, a battery for working and playing all day long. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra also has the smartest battery with 4500 mAh in the Galaxy series. And because this is potentially your most valuable commodity, Samsung has agreed to cover it for approximately 30 minutes from injuries causing splashes, drips and water up to 1.5 metres depth.

Samsung has offered the best yet powerful phone till date.