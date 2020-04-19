Samsung has launched the Galaxy Note 10 last year. Although the phone has come with many amazing specs. Now, its time for its successor. The Note10 has launched with a 3,500 mAh battery. Now, according to some latest report by Galaxy Club, Galaxy Note20 will pack a larger battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Battery Capacity Revealed

The latest report has claimed that the phone’s battery part sports model code EB-BN980ABY. Also, it will have a massive battery of 3,880 mAh. It is the same capacity as of the Galaxy S20. Surely, the Note20 Plus will come with bigger as compared to its sibling. According to some reports, the Note20 Plus will feature a 4,500 mAh battery.

We are getting more details about the upcoming Note 20 series day by day. The 5G version of Plus model has appeared on the Geekbench listing earlier this month. The listing has revealed some key specs of the phone including Android 10 out of the box. It will come with Snapdragon 865+ SoC and 8GB RAM.

Surely we will get more details about the Note 20 series in the coming days. However, some reports are claiming that the series will launch in August. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we may see an online event for the launch of the Note 20 series.