We have already told you guys that Samsung is planning to unveil its Galaxy Note20 series on August 5. Although the company has not revealed any official release date of the phone yet. However, Samsung Galaxy Note20 Lineup Gets NFC Certification which means the launch of the devices is closer now.

The NFC Forum’s website showed two models with the model numbers SM-981U and SM-986U. They could be Galaxy Note20 and Note20+, respectively. However, on Bluetooth SIG’s site, the model number SM-986U is listed as the Note20 Ultra. So, it is unclear whether it is Note 20+ or Note 20 Ultra.

Unfortunately, the NFC listing has not revealed any information regarding the specs of the phones. However, the phones have appeared in other certification sites revealing some key specs. The phone with SM-986U model number has appeared on Geekbench back in April. The listing revealed that the coming phone will come with Android 10, 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

Moreover, the same device has also passed through the HTML5 Test. The results revealed the smartphone will pack a 19.3:9 display of 3096×1444-pixel resolution. Thanks to the renders and leaks, we have some idea about the coming devices. The coming Galaxy Note20 will come with a 6.7-inch display. On the other hand, the Note20+ will feature a slightly bigger 6.9″ panel.

The leak revealed that Note20+ will come with a 108MP main camera sensor. The report also claims that the coming phone will not have a periscope zoom camera. Instead, it will come with 68MP hybrid zoom sensor just like in Galaxy S20/S20+. It is now confirmed that Note 20 will have a 4000 mAh battery.

Furthermore, we will get more information about the devices in the coming weeks.