Galaxy Racer, a Dubai-headquartered e-sports and gaming organization, recently entered Pakistan. The company held its flagship event, Gamers Galaxy, in early January 2022 while promising investment worth millions of dollars. Just recently, some reports have now surfaced online claiming that the company failed to keep its end of the bargain. Moreover, the company also owes over $110,000 in outstanding payments to the participants.

Galaxy Racer Pakistan Responds To Controversy Around E-Sports Event

The company had to pay the prize money by the 13th of April. But unfortunately. it failed to do so. Now, the Galaxy Racer responded to the controversy about the e-sports event.

Galaxy Racer said that “We are aware of claims made by certain individuals on social media and we wanted to make it clear that these claims are false. It is important to note that standard prize pool payments can take as little as 90 days and up to 180 days as per global standards. As a responsible global corporate entity, we cannot undertake any measure that is not compliant with local regulations and laws. We are a Special Technology Zone authority licensed direct foreign investment entity and are working through govt compliances.”

The company further said,

“We are constantly in touch with all our players and winners. All the winners have been extremely cooperative and though we recognize that it can be frustrating at times, we appreciate that they have been very patient and are aware that they will receive their winning prize pool. Please note, we will always comply with local government regulations and laws. We have a clear rule book which all players agreed to before the tournament commenced,”

