We have been listening from some time that Samsung is going to release Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite. Both devices are expected to reveal by the end of this month. Now, the Galaxy S10 Lite specs leak in Germany ahead of launch.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Specs Leak Ahead of Launch

The phone will have a 6.7-inch 1080×2400 Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a centred punch hole for a 32MP selfie camera. Moreover, it will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. It will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Fortunately, users can expand the memory up to 1 TB using a microSD card.

Photography lovers will be happy to know that the phone will have a 48 MP f/2.0 main camera with OIS. The phone will come with a feature called “tilt-OIS”, which allows the lens to tilt a few degrees in different directions to compensate for the hand’s movements. Other cameras include a 12 MP ultrawide with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5 MP dedicated macro snapper with f/2.4 aperture. Also, it will come with Android 10 out of the box with Samsung’s One UI 2.0.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S10 Lite will have a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It will be available in black, white, and blue. The expected price of the phone is €679.99.

Let’s see what actually the company will set the price of the phone. Stay tuned to get to know more about the phone.