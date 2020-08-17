Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S20 series back in February. Later on, we have also seen the Galaxy S20 Ultra limited White Edition. Now, another S20 edition is in rumours from quite some time. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is the next phone coming and its renders have already revealed much information about it.

The dynamic duo of @OnLeaks and Pricebaba released CAD-based renders that confirm the flat screen of the phone. The renders also revealed other information about the phone as well.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Renders Leak

The screen size of the phone will be between 6.4 and 6.5 inches. Also, it will have a centred punch hole to house the selfie camera. Moreover, the phone has the bezels around the screen. So, it measures exactly the same size as the S20+ – 161 x 73 x 8 mm. Moreover, it will have a 4,500 mAh battery.

Furthermore, the phone has also appeared on Geekbench listing revealing that it will come with an Exynos 990 chipset. Thanks to the Ice Universe, we know that the S20 FE will have a 120 Hz screen and an IP68 water resistance. Also, it will have the 12 MP main and ultra-wide cameras.

As far as the launch date of the phone is concerned, it is expected to launch in October. The rumours have also suggest the price of the phone. The phone may cost around $760.

These are all rumours, the official information is yet to come. So, stay tuned, we will update you when we will get more information about the phone.