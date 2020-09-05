Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 Fan Edition has been in rumours for past months. However now, the phone has appeared in a major leak from WinFuture.de. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition Full Specs Leak some interesting features. Let’s have a look at the key specs first.

First of all, Galaxy S20 FE will come in two configurations. Ome is a 4G-only Exynos 990 trim and the second one is 5G capable Snapdragon 865-powered model.

Furthermore, the phone will have a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel of 120Hz refresh rate. The resolution of the phone will be 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone has a 32MP selfie camera to take beautiful selfies. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Moreover, it will have 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.

At the back, we will see a triple camera setup on its back. It has a 12MP wide lens with a 12MP ultrawide snapper and an 8MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom.

While seeing the pictures, we can say that it has the power button and volume rocker on the right side. The USB-C port is placed at the bottom. Additionally, the Geekbench listing has confirmed that it will come with an Exynos 990 chipset. It will have a 4,500 mAh battery with 15W wired charging

Other key specs include IP68 protection, Wireless PowerShare, and an under-display fingerprint reader. Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to launch in October. Moreover, it will be available in six colours.

