Galaxy S20 FE offers a lot of value, but has rivals too

Samsung’s effort at taking on the cheap flagship market is the Galaxy S20 FE, or Fan Model. The new classic FE model has been dominant to OnePlus and Xiaomi. It has become exceedingly relevant, with smartphone prices rapidly increasing with every successive generation.

Flagship phones may be becoming more expensive, but some smartphone companies are making a concerted attempt at comparatively more competitive rates to release high-end smartphones. Like the newly announced Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung and OnePlus are among those leading the charge.

In order to keep the price down, the Galaxy FE (which stands for “fan edition”) attempts to deliver all of what you can see in the top-end phones of the brand, along with a few tweaks here and there. That’s a $700 price — the same as an iPhone 11.

The Korean company’s knack for overcoming its top-specific devices is still present, particularly on the 120Hz FHD+ Super AMOLED monitor. For ‘budget friendly smartphones’ ,20Hz displays are uncommon. Truly, a new standard has been set for other mid-tier smartphones.

The Galaxy S20 and ‘Fan edition’ are very different in many ways. Amid the apparent gulf in price value, there is a clear uniformity of nature. The Galaxy S20 FE has a bigger 6.5-inch Super AMOLED window in contrast to the 6.20-inch screen on the Galaxy S20, but there’s a catch