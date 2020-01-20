Samsung is going to release its Galaxy S20 series in the next month. The phones under this series have appeared in many rumours and leaks. Some official renders have also revealed the key specs of the devices. The Galaxy S20 series has also appeared on Geekbench listing revealing some specs. Galaxy S20 series will include four variants including regular S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra and S20 Ultra 5G. Now, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Renders Reveal Camera Setup Design.

A leakster Ishan Agarwal revealed that the S20 Ultra’s back camera setup will come with a dual-tone texture with a glossy black shade on the inside and a matte grey finish on the outside. Furthermore, Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with 108MP main camera along with a 12 MP ultrawide snapper and a ToF module.

The camera setup will also include a 48MP periscope telephoto sensor which will be capable of 10x optical and up to 100x digital zoom.

As far as the other specs are concerned, the phone will come with 12GB of RAM and three storage variants including 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. Moreover, it will have a powerful battery of 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

