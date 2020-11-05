Galaxy S21, Exquisite Delicacy set to January 2021





Reportedly, Samsung has started production process of its rumoured upcoming Galaxy S21. Since last week, third-party companies have been working on the small units and are sending them to South Korea to produce the phone line soon, according to an authentic source on Monday. The report gives more momentum to the rumour that in January the S21 phones will be released.

Given the fact that the smartphones Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra just released earlier this year, the smartphone Galaxy S20 FE’ fan version is only a month old, and there is a global pandemic to deal with, a recent study shows that the manufacturing lines for the smartphones Samsung Galaxy S21 are rolling.

The high-end model is the beginning

Parts have been rolling off the assembly line since Wednesday for the supposed Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and the total high-end version Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, each with the model numbers SM-G996 and SM-G998. The “Ultra” model started in the middle of last week, while production for the “Plus” model began a little later.

The new Galaxy S21 series will be presented by Samsung in January, meaning the introduction has been brought forward by around a month. This thesis is supported by the fact that the production of parts has already started at the end of October, although this has always been unconfirmed information so far that does not come from official sources and should therefore be treated with little caution.