It seems that Samsung has delayed the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE. We came to know about it as the South Korean company yesterday announced the launch date of its upcoming devices this year, however it missed one of the most awaited devices. Many sources believe that this delay in the production plan of this foldable device is due to the shortage of components.

ETNews shared a report that Samsung has suspended the production of Galaxy S21 FE due to a components shortage. Soon after this news got a public reaction, it was lifted up. In March, the company has already revealed that it is facing a shortage and it will affect its business in the coming quarter. It seems that the widespread semiconductor shortage is behind the decision of Samsung not to launch the Note series. Samsung’s midrangers, Galaxy A52 and A72 are also delayed to launch in various markets due to the same issue.

Galaxy S21 FE Delayed Due to Components Shortage

Earlier it was expected that the company will anno8unce Galaxy S21 FE in August along with Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, and new smartwatches. We were also getting leaks and rumors regarding the device and has also got renders of the device which further assured us that the company will launch the foldable devices at any cost. However, the recent announcement of the Unpacked event where the devices about to be launched were mentioned has not included S21 FE.

While we believe that Samsung has stopped production due to chip shortage, a leakster Roland Quandt seems to suggest that the production of this device was never started in the first place.

haven’t seen any evidence supporting the allegation that they had even started making the S21 FE or parts for it yet. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 13, 2021

It is quite unusual for a phone that is just two months away from the launch. While all tech-savvy people believe that S21 FE will not launch, my sixth sense says that might be Korean manufacturer wants to stun its fans by giving us a surprise launch? What do you think? Kindly let us know in the comments section below.

