Galaxy S21 FE Specs Revealed: Will it Arrive in Pakistan?

Galaxy S21 FE is just around the corner. We have been anticipating this phone for a long time now. The interesting part is that the Galaxy S21 FE will be rolled out a month before Samsung’s next flagship lineup is set to launch. If all goes according to plan, the Galaxy S21 FE should be announced in early January and hit retail shelves soon after.

Over the past few months, we’ve been able to learn a lot about the phone and now we’re going to share its full specs. The Galaxy S21 FE will have not too many upgrades as compared to its predecessors, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+. As far as we can tell now, there are only two major changes on the hardware front.

Galaxy S21 FE Specs Revealed

The first and the primary update would be the presence of the silicon under the hood: In addition to that, the Galaxy S21 FE will be equipped with either the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100 which depends on the region you are living in. The second change will encompass the degradation of the display protection. The upcoming Galaxy S21 FE will be covered with Gorilla Glass Victus for protection, as compared to the Gorilla Glass 3 used on the Galaxy S20 FE.

The remaining specifications will be more or less the same as the S20 FE. There will be a 6.4-inch 120Hz Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a punch-hole design. Furthermore, the device will be having 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB of non-expandable storage. In terms of power consumption, there will be a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Moreover, the device will have IP68 water resistance. For photo lovers, there would be a 32MP front-facing camera, and a triple rear camera setup with a resolution of 12MP (main), 12MP (ultra-wide), and 8MP (3x telephoto lenses).

Will it arrive in Pakistan?

Like the rest of the world, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will arrive in Pakistan soon after its launch. So, it’s a great opportunity for all the Samsung flagship lovers who do not have a big budget to purchase the ultra editions of the flagships. Because, when the S20 FE was launched last year, it was 40%-50% cheaper than the ultra and plus versions with all the specs of a flagship. We can expect the same this time, though, we will have to wait to confirm it.

