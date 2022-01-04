Galaxy S21 FE VS Galaxy S20 FE: Is there Any thing New?

Samsung has finally come up with Galaxy S21 FE for whom we were waiting for a long. The company was well on time for announcing this foldable device and thank god it has come with some improvements as compared to Galaxy S20 FE. This new device has come with a new processor, a new design, and a newer version of Android. However, you might be thinking that are these improvements enough to buy a new device? For this, we have decided to come up with a blog: Galaxy S21 FE VS Galaxy S20 FE, that will help you decide whether you should upgrade or not.

Galaxy S21 FE VS Galaxy S20 FE

Design:

Unfortunately, both the devices have similar displays, audio, and build quality. Just like S20 FE, Galaxy S21 FE has the same metal frame, glass front, and plastic back. The difference is that all these things are placed in modern design. Features such as IP68 rating for dust and water resistance are also the same. As far as the body is concerned, Galaxy S21 FE has a slightly lighter and more compact body, which means it is a more handy option.

Talking about the screen, Galaxy S21 FE has a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD+ resolution, HDR10+, and an optical in-display fingerprint reader. When we compare it to last year’s S20 FE, it has a 6.5-inch display of the same kind and specs. However, people would not be able to spot this difference.

Processor:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has come with a new processor that is either Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB internal storage. So if you have Galaxy S20 FE’s Exynos 990 variant you will notice a better performance however in case you have the Snapdragon 865 version of the Galaxy S20 FE, you might not feel any change at all.

Other than this, you would not be happy to know that Galaxy S21 FE doesn’t have a microSD card slot for storage expansion. It means the performance of the new device would be better but with no SD card, it is a turning down point for users.

Features and Battery:

Both devices have the same Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, USB 3.2 Type-C port, Samsung Pay, Samsung DeX, 4,500mAh batteries, 25W fast charging, 15W fast wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

Cameras:

Sadly, the company has not upgraded the cameras of the Galaxy S21 FE. Both devices have a 12MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and OIS. Both devices also feature a 32MP front-facing camera and the ability to record 4K 60fps videos using front and rear cameras. So there is no significant improvement in cameras at all.

Verdict:

From the above comparison, you can easily see that there is very less or no difference between the two phones. Both the devices have the same displays, audio, connectivity features, and batteries. However, if you are using the Exynos 990 version of S20 FE, the Galaxy S21 FE could be a good upgrade for faster performance and 5G connectivity.

On the other hand, if you are using the Snapdragon version of the Galaxy S20 FE, buying a new S21 FE won’t make any difference.

Let us know in the comments section below if you are going to upgrade your device or not.

