We already knew that Samsung is planning to bring its Galaxy S21 series in January. However, the official launch date oft he phone was not known. But now, Samsung Confirms the Launch Date of Galaxy S21 Series which is January 14. The #SamsungUnpacked event will be held on January 14 at 16:00 CET (20:30 IST), under the slogan ‘Welcome to the Everyday Epic’.

The teaser for the event shows a triple camera inside a frosted cube – this is the design of the new camera module on the Galaxy S21 series.

Watch #SamsungUnpacked live on https://t.co/D6nxws2O4T pic.twitter.com/IVKmxn3Epv — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 3, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 series will include three smartphones, S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will be the most powerful phones among others. It will bring a number of improvements over the Galaxy S20 Ultra, like a screen with a variable refresh rate (up to 120Hz) and QHD+ resolution, a new 10x periscope camera, another 3x telephoto sensor, new and improved 108MP sensor and S Pen support.

On the other hand, Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus will be similar to their predecessors. We will see almost unchanged triple cameras, slightly bigger batteries and new, faster processors. Both phones will come with flat 1080p displays without variable refresh rate and plastic rear panels. Whereas, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a curved, QHD+ display and glass rear panel.

Additionally, all three devices will use a Snapdragon 888 processor in the US and Korea and the Exynos 2100 in other markets.

