We already know that Samsung is planning to bring its Galaxy S21 series earlier than its predecessors. The series is expected to launch on January 14 launch date. As the launch date is approaching, we are getting more and more leaks about the coming Galaxy S21 series. Now, Galaxy S21 Series Leak Reveals all Key Specs. The thing that we already know that the series will include three models – the S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra.

Both the vanilla and Plus versions will come with FHD+ displays with 120Hz refresh rate. The screen size matches with the last year for the smaller models. The S21 model will have a 6.2-inches screen. While the S21+ and S21 Ultra will have 6.7” and 6.8” respectively. Also, the Ultra model will come with a higher-resolution 1440p LTPO display.

Furthermore, the new leak confirms that the Ultra will support Samsung’s S Pen stylus. However, it will not have an opening to store it like on the Note series. As far as the design of the phones is concerned, they will carry almost the same design as of their predecessors. Galaxy S21 will feature a plastic back while the Ultra will get glass. The S21+ back material is still not confirmed.

All models of the series will come with either the Snapdragon 875 or Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 chipset depending on the region. Moreover, the vanilla and Plus model will have 12MP primary shooters alongside 12MP ultrawide snappers and 64MP telephoto modules. On the other hand, the S21 Ultra will come with Samsung’s new 108MP HM3 sensor.

Additionally, the S21 model will have 4,000 mAh battery and S21 Ultra will have a powerful 5,000 mAh battery. Whereas, the S21+ will come with a 4,800 mAh battery. On the software side we’ll see One UI 3.1 based on Android 11.

The S21 will be available in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom White, and Phantom Pink colors. The S21+ will sport Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet paint jobs while the S21 Ultra will come in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black only. Pricing and availability are still not mentioned.

Source: GSMArena