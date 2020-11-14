Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to support S Pen

Photo of Onsa Mustafa Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Nov 14, 2020
1 minute read
Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21 series is in news these days. We are getting more and more updates about the coming devices. However now, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra rumours revealed that the phone will support S Pen. A famous tipster Ice Universe has confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra will pack an S Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to support S Pen

See Also: Galaxy S20 Gets Bug Fixes with the Latest One UI 3.0 beta

The previous rumours have also revealed that the upcoming S21 Ultra will come with S Pen. Moreover, there were also reports that the Galaxy Note series will be replaced by the Z Fold lineup.

Moreover, the S20 Ulta and Note 20 Ultra shares the same key specs and it seem Samsung will try to streamline its product portfolio at the expense of the Note series.

The previous rumours have revealed that the coming S21 will come with LTPO AMOLED display capable of doing 1440p resolution at 120Hz. Moreover, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will use a 108MP main camera on the rear. Moreover, it will have a 40MP selfie camera. There are no details on the remaining modules yet. However, the phone will have a quad-camera setup at the back.

Just like the other phones, Samsung will bring the phone both in Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 2100. Moreover, the phone will come with a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 65W charging support. Also, the phone will launch with One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 OS.

Samsung has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we will hopefully get more information about the phones in the coming days. Moreover, the coming series will likely to be launched on January 14.

Check Also: Samsung Electronics Becomes Top Five in Interbrand’s Best Global Brands 2020

Photo of Onsa Mustafa Onsa MustafaLast Updated: Nov 14, 2020
1 minute read
Photo of Onsa Mustafa

Onsa Mustafa

Onsa is a Software Engineer and a tech blogger focuses on providing the latest information regarding the innovations happening in the IT world. She likes reading, photography, travelling and exploring nature.
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>