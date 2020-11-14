Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21 series is in news these days. We are getting more and more updates about the coming devices. However now, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra rumours revealed that the phone will support S Pen. A famous tipster Ice Universe has confirmed that the upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra will pack an S Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to support S Pen

Yes, I can 100% confirm that S21 Ultra supports S Pen — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 12, 2020

See Also: Galaxy S20 Gets Bug Fixes with the Latest One UI 3.0 beta

The previous rumours have also revealed that the upcoming S21 Ultra will come with S Pen. Moreover, there were also reports that the Galaxy Note series will be replaced by the Z Fold lineup.

Moreover, the S20 Ulta and Note 20 Ultra shares the same key specs and it seem Samsung will try to streamline its product portfolio at the expense of the Note series.

The previous rumours have revealed that the coming S21 will come with LTPO AMOLED display capable of doing 1440p resolution at 120Hz. Moreover, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will use a 108MP main camera on the rear. Moreover, it will have a 40MP selfie camera. There are no details on the remaining modules yet. However, the phone will have a quad-camera setup at the back.

Just like the other phones, Samsung will bring the phone both in Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 2100. Moreover, the phone will come with a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 65W charging support. Also, the phone will launch with One UI 3.0 based on Android 11 OS.

Samsung has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we will hopefully get more information about the phones in the coming days. Moreover, the coming series will likely to be launched on January 14.

Check Also: Samsung Electronics Becomes Top Five in Interbrand’s Best Global Brands 2020