Galaxy S22 Ultra Will Be The Most Popular Galaxy Note Device Of This Quarter

Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best premium Android Phones you can buy. The handset provides the best experience for most people, with satisfying and usable software, pretty solid cameras, and excellent battery life compared to other options. The company is on track for a big improvement this year. Samsung is all set to hit around 11 million Galaxy S22 Ultra sales this year, making it the most popular Galaxy Note device in at least five years. Isn’t it a piece of great news for the tech giant?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – Most Popular Device Of 2022

The well-known tipster Ice Universe has recently revealed that Samsung’s projected annual sales for the S22 Ultra have hit around 10.9 million units. It’s quite the jump in popularity if we compare it with the previous reports. Let’s have a look at the chart:

Devices Sales Galaxy Note 8 10 million units during the first year Samsung Galaxy Note 9 9.6 million units Galaxy Note 10 series 9.5 million units Galaxy Note 20 series 7.5 million units

The tech giant, Samsung sold over 50 million Galaxy Note devices between 2011 and 2013, primarily made up of the Galaxy Note 2 and Galaxy Note 3. So, after comparing these all stats, we can clearly see that Galaxy S22 Ultra has won the race as its 11 Million units have been sold by the company yet. On the other hand, Note 20 Series has the lowest number of sales. It was launched in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic so, many economic factors affected its sales.

If you don’t know much about the phone, don’t worry at all. Let’s discuss the specs in detail. S22 Ultra is a highly anticipated member of the S22 series. S22 Ultra is the first S series phone to include Samsung’s S Pen. In addition to that, specs are top-notch including a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset boasts Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It is powered by the 5000mAh battery. It comes with up to 12gigs of RAM, and 1TB of storage. In the camera department of the handset, a quad-camera setup is presented with two telephoto sensors. Furthermore, it comes with a 40MP Selfie shooter.

The handset is all-packed with premium features having a price tag of $1,199. As this price tag is well within the range of sanity so this factor has played an important role in the sales also. Let’s see what comes next. Will any other Samsung Device be able to break this record? Do share with us in the comment section what you guys think about it. Stay tuned!