Galaxy S23 FE Will Launch Months After Samsung Foldable Phones: Reports

It would not be wrong to say that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 are the highly anticipated handsets by the tech giant. So, these smartphones will undoubtedly take priority among the company’s future product releases. Latest reports claim that Samsung will launch the foldable phones before Galaxy S23 FE. The Galaxy S23 FE Launch date is tipped to be just a few months after the highly anticipated next-gen foldable powerhouses.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Launch Date Is Still Quite Distant
According to the latest reports, Galaxy S23 Fan Edition is very much in the pipeline with a 50MP imaging sensor in tow. The amazing part is that the handset will boast a very good camera set up with 50MP to be one of several cameras found on the handset’s back, with the number and specifications of the others remaining entirely under wraps.
There had been no words regarding the primary rear-facing shooter of the S23 FE as well. However, we think that there is a good chance it will vastly improve real-world photography and videography skills as compared to the early 2022-released Galaxy S21 FE.
Now, the question arises what would be the price of the upcoming fan edition? Just for your information, S21 FE was released with a recommended price point of $699 and it came with a powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC with the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. Reports claim that the company has decided to equip the Galaxy S23 FE with an Exynos 2200 processor around the globe. It is no doubt the same chip the Galaxy S22 family used “internationally”. However, the fact is that it could prove a bitter disappointment for people who’ve tried out the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered S23, S23+, or S23 Ultra. So, we think that the Galaxy S23 FE Price will be less than the others around $599.
Unfortunately, it seems like we will have to continue playing the waiting game before we can get our hands on the next big Samsung FE phone. It will either launch “late in the year” or in early 2024.
