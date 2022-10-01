Galaxy S23 Ultra 200MP Camera Is Expected To Deliver Better Images

South Korean manufacturing giant, Samsung is working on its highly anticipated smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. We have been getting leaks and rumors regarding this phone for many months. While everyone is anxious to know more about this flagship smartphone, we have got our hands on an amazing report regarding the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera is claimed to boast a flawless 200MP Main Sensor with an entirely new ISOCELL sensor. This claim popped up a couple of times that the Ultra model will have a 200MP camera, however, now another source has made this assertion.

Galaxy S23 Ultra 200MP Camera Is Tipped To Be Better Than Motorola’s phones

According to rumors, the new 200MP camera will boast 0.6 µm pixels on a 1/1.3 inches sensor with an f/1.7 aperture in front. However, it is being said that Samsung’s camera sensor will be different from the ISOCELL HP1 or ISOCELL HP3 modules which are actually the current 200MP camera sensors available in the market right now. The HP1 sensor size is 1/1.22 inches with 0.64µm pixels, while the HP3 is 1/1.4 inches with 0.56µm pixels, so the new sensor is tipped to fit between them. The HP3 is only a mid-range smartphone camera sensor despite the fact that it flaunts up to 200 megapixels. A 4×4 hybrid pixel-binding technology is used in the HP3 sensor, which combines 16 adjacent pixels into one huge pixel resulting in a bright and detailed photo.