Galaxy S23 Ultra 200MP Camera Is Expected To Deliver Better Images
South Korean manufacturing giant, Samsung is working on its highly anticipated smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. We have been getting leaks and rumors regarding this phone for many months. While everyone is anxious to know more about this flagship smartphone, we have got our hands on an amazing report regarding the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera is claimed to boast a flawless 200MP Main Sensor with an entirely new ISOCELL sensor. This claim popped up a couple of times that the Ultra model will have a 200MP camera, however, now another source has made this assertion.
Galaxy S23 Ultra 200MP Camera Is Tipped To Be Better Than Motorola’s phones
According to rumors, the new 200MP camera will boast 0.6 µm pixels on a 1/1.3 inches sensor with an f/1.7 aperture in front. However, it is being said that Samsung’s camera sensor will be different from the ISOCELL HP1 or ISOCELL HP3 modules which are actually the current 200MP camera sensors available in the market right now. The HP1 sensor size is 1/1.22 inches with 0.64µm pixels, while the HP3 is 1/1.4 inches with 0.56µm pixels, so the new sensor is tipped to fit between them. The HP3 is only a mid-range smartphone camera sensor despite the fact that it flaunts up to 200 megapixels. A 4×4 hybrid pixel-binding technology is used in the HP3 sensor, which combines 16 adjacent pixels into one huge pixel resulting in a bright and detailed photo.
It is quite clear that Samsung wouldn’t be the first to offer a 200MP smartphone though, as Motorola previously debuted the X30 Pro in China and the Edge 30 Ultra in global markets. The point worth mentioning here is that if we look at the Edge 30 Ultra for a spin, its 200MP camera is pretty disappointing even in broad daylight. So, we’re definitely hoping that Samsung’s 200MP camera and accompanying software will have much better results as compared to others.
A few days back, Galaxy S23 Ultra Renders surfaced online giving us some details regarding key specs of the phone. If you want to know about that then head to the page mentioned down below:
