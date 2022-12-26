Galaxy S23 Ultra & Galaxy S23+ Promo Images surfaced Online

Advertisement

There had been a lot of leaks and rumors regarding the highly anticipated Galaxy s23 series for months. The upcoming flagship series will come with three Galaxy S23 models: green for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, pink for the Galaxy S23+, and pink/gold for the Galaxy S23. Recently, we got our hands on leaked promotional images for the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23+.

Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23+ Promo Images Leaked

According to the latest news, these promotional images are exclusively obtained and no doubt, they are showing us the real thing. In case you are wondering, the photos are being provided by an “industry source.” Let’s have a look at them:

According to rumors, we could see the Galaxy S23 series on February 1st during the next Samsung Unpacked event. Based on Samsung’s past schedule, this is expected to have a release date of February 10th or 17th. However, let me tell you that the tech giant has yet to officially announce a date for its first Unpacked event of 2023.

All the Galaxy S23 models will reportedly sport the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. However, this version of this chipset will feature a high-performance X-3 core running at a clock speed of 3.2GHz as it is being produced by leading foundry TSMC. Reports claim that the variant for the Galaxy S23 models will supposedly be manufactured by tech giant Samsung’s own foundry with an overclocked X-3 core running at a clock speed of 3.32GHz.

In addition to that, Samsung will equip the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 200MP camera sensor. It would be different from the HP1 sensor that the company sold to Motorola for the Edge 30 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12T. Another worth mentioning improvement will be the phone’s ability to record 8K video at 30 frames per second (fps) as compared to the 24fps on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It will result in smoother videos. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will come with the S Pen and the silo to house it just like the note series.