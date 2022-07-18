Galaxy S23 Ultra To Flaunt 200MP Camera

South Korean manufacturing giant, Samsung, is wrapping up to launch its highly anticipated series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Some reports claim that the Galaxy S22 series will be official early next year, probably in February. While everyone is anxious to know more about this flagship series, we have got our hands on an amazing report regarding the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera leaks have just surfaced on the web hinting at a flawless 200MP Main Sensor.

Galaxy S23 Ultra Will Come With 200MP Main Camera Sensor

According to the latest reports, the upcoming S23 Ultra will use a 200MP main camera sensor. If it came out to be true then S23 Ultra will become Samsung’s first 200MP flagship phone. The reports claim that it will come with the sensor model, ISOCELL HP1, and will have a 1/1.22 inch super outsole. Furthermore, its unit pixel area will be ​​0.64 μm and it will support 4-in-1 pixels.

There are only two 200 MP smartphone sensors from the South Korean tech giant that include the ISOCELL HP1 and HP3 camera sensors. The HP3 is only a mid-range smartphone camera sensor despite the fact that it flaunts up to 200 megapixels. A 4×4 hybrid pixel-binding technology is used in the HP3 sensor, which combines 16 adjacent pixels into one huge pixel resulting in a bright and detailed photo. Furthermore, the HP3 sensor is set to debut on the upcoming smartphones of Motorola, either the Edge 30 Ultra or the X30 Pro.

The point worth mentioning here is that having a high megapixel camera does not guarantee amazing pictures. It is not only the pixels that can give a picture better quality, there are many other factors involved to give better quality to your photos. The companies need to work on the image processing system in order to provide sharp and good-quality pictures. It is a combination of accurate focus, a static camera, and the properties of the lens being used that help in capturing a sharp and quality picture. However, the high megapixel count will surely improve the digital zoom capability.

There had been no further information regarding this handset yet. It is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023. Many months are still left in its launch. So, don’t worry! We will update you guys with more info regarding it as soon as we get our hands on something new and exciting.