Just recently, Samsung released the Galaxy S23 series. Soon after its release a couple of bugs and one screen issue have already been reported. And now, many Galaxy S23 Ultra users are reporting that their units have no internet on WiFi.

Galaxy S23 Ultra Users are Having a WiFi problem – Here’s How to Fix it

Many users are reporting on Reddit and Samsung Community forums, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has WiFi connectivity issues. It looks like the phone gets connected to WiFi without internet access. Some users say that the connection doesn’t last long. Most users say that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the only device with this issue, and other devices in their homes are working fine.

Some reports are claiming that this problem only arises if you have a WiFi 6 router. WiFi 6 or 802.11ax is a new generation of wireless technology and it goes without saying that not everyone has a WiFi 6 router. Many still have older standard routers, while some users have routers with the newer WiFi 6E tech.

How to Fix the Issue?

Samsung itself has not revealed any fix for the issue. A Samsung representative has revealed that the next update would address the issue. However, some users have shared some ways to fix the issue. Here is the list,

Disabling WiFI 6 and encryption protocol WPA3 has fixed the issue for some users.

A factory reset also resolved the problem for some Galaxy S23 Ultra users.

Disabling the random MAC address and switching to phone MAC resolve the issue.

It’s not clear exactly how many units have the issue, but the number doesn’t seem to be minor. Some users said they saw the problem on multiple units.

