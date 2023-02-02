Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – Specs Battle
Yesterday, the Samsung Unpacked event took place in which the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was unveiled. It is the company’s new flagship smartphone, replacing the Galaxy S22 ultra. The most significant upgrade in this year’s phone is its 200-megapixel main camera, which is roughly double the resolution of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This camera improvement is accompanied by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that, according to Samsung, has been tuned specifically for the Galaxy S23 series.
In some ways, these enhancements resemble what Apple did when it introduced the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max in September of last year. The iPhone 14 Pro handsets include a new 48-megapixel primary camera and an A16 Bionic processor. While Samsung’s entire Galaxy S23 lineup features the new Snapdragon CPU, Apple’s recent upgrade reserved the A16 Bionic chip for its Pro phones.
So now we are going to compare the specs of two phones to see which one takes the lead.
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|Display
|6.8-inch Super AMOLED
|6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Brightness
|500 ppi
|460 ppi
|Dimensions
|3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35 in
|6.33 x 3.05 x 0.31 in
|Operating System
|Android 13
|iOS 16
|Camera
|200-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 10-megapixel (telephoto) 10-megapixel (telephoto)
|48-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|Front-facing camera
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|Video Resolution
|8K at 30fps
|4K at 60fps
|Chipset
|Galaxy-optimized Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Storage
|256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|Battery/charging speeds
|5,000 mAH (45W wired charging)
|Undisclosed; Apple claims 29 hours of video playback
|Fingerprint sensor
|In-display
|None (Face ID)
|Connector
|USB-C
|Lightning
|Other features
|5G (mmw/Sub6), IP68 rating, faster wired charging, wireless PowerShare to charge other devices, integrated S-Pen, 200x Space Zoom, 10x Optical Zoom, UWB for finding other devices
|Dynamic Island; Always-On display; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (e-SIM)
