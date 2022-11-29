Galaxy S23 Unpacked event Date- First in-person event after Covid

People are anxiously waiting for upcoming flagship devices by Samsung. We are getting a lot of rumors and leaks when it comes to the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. Keeping in view the past traits, we already knew that the launch is going to take place in early 2023 however we have come across a new report that provides us with additional information regarding Galaxy S23 Unpacked event Date.

Starting from the event date, Samsung Electronics executives have revealed that Samsung’s Galaxy S23 unpacked event is going to take place in February 2023. This event will take place in San Francisco. This event will not be virtual instead it will be the first in-person event after covid. However, despite this information, the exact date of the event was not revealed. However, I guess the event is going to take place in the first week of February since Galaxy S22 series was launched on February 9, 2022.

Galaxy S23 Unpacked event Date Revealed

The event was shifted to virtual unpacked after the pandemic hit in 2020. Since then every year even used to be of virtual nature. Tech critics believe that from this year, Samsung is going to kick start full fledge virtual event.

Moreover, it is also anticipated that Galaxy S23 will be priced higher than its predecessor due to inflation throughout the world. While it is just a report and it might be wrong, we will get to know about the actual device and its pricing when it will launch next year. So let’s wait and watch.

