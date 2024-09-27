Galaxy S24 FE Becomes Samsung’s First Midrange Phone With Galaxy AI

Samsung is once again expanding its Galaxy ecosystem, unveiling a new lineup of products designed for tech enthusiasts and everyday users. The latest launches include the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10+, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, and Galaxy Watch FE LTE. With AI-powered capabilities and affordable pricing, the tech giant aims to deliver a powerful experience to fans who crave cutting-edge technology at more accessible price points. Now, let’s dig into what these Galaxy products bring to the table.

Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is the latest member of the Fan Edition series. It brings high-end features to a midrange smartphone. The FE series is famous for offering premium experiences at a more affordable price. The S24 FE is the first Samsung mid-range smartphone to boast AI features. It comes with Circle to Search, Interpreter, Live Translate, Chat Assist, and Note Assist, all designed to make the phone more intuitive and user-friendly. Whether you need help translating a sign or want help writing notes, Galaxy AI is there to help.

The S24 FE sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display, an Exynos 2400 processor, and a 4,700mAh battery. The camera setup is exceptional with a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with Nightography, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Photo enthusiasts will relish AI-enhanced tools like Photo Assist, Generative Edit, Portrait Studio, and Instant Slow-mo. Galaxy S24 FE Price at $649.99. Moreover, it will be available in Blue, Graphite, Gray, and Mint.

Galaxy Tab S10+ & S10 Ultra

Samsung is also launching two new tablets—the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. Both are the first tablets to fully integrate Galaxy AI. The duo features the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, giving them the muscle to handle AI-driven tasks like Sketch to Image and Handwriting Assist.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra boasts a massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. On the contrary, the S10+ offers a slightly smaller 12.4-inch screen. Both come with IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance, as well as up to 1TB of storage and either 12GB or 16GB of RAM. S Pen stylus boasts new AI-driven Air Command, enabling users to interact with their tablets in more dynamic ways. The S10 series can act as a home AI hub. It can help manage your Samsung SmartThings devices, from appliances to lighting systems. The price starts at $999 for the S10+ and $1,199 for the S10 Ultra, with the duo available in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver.

Galaxy Watch FE LTE

Samsung is adding LTE connectivity to its famous Galaxy Watch FE. Priced at $249.99, the Watch FE LTE will give users the freedom of staying connected on the go, without the need for a phone. Whether you’re tracking fitness, receiving notifications, or making calls, the Watch FE LTE brings extra comfort to your wrist.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10+, Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, and Galaxy Watch FE LTE will all be available starting in October. However, Pre-orders open today. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your favorite products now.

