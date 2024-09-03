Galaxy S24 FE Could Struggle to Impress Fans; Here’s why?

Samsung may soon roll out the fan edition of the Galaxy S24, with rumors suggesting a launch this month or in October. The smartphone surfaced on TUV certification recently which revealed the wired charging capabilities of the phone that may disappoint users. The Galaxy S24 FE will only support up to 25W wired charging, the same as its predecessor. It implies that the FE variant will miss out on Samsung’s current maximum of 45W, which could affect its sales.

Earlier, the company received FCC certification, which revealed support for 9W reverse wireless charging. Moreover, according to a source, the Galaxy S24 FE will be equipped with a downclocked version of the Exynos 2400 chipset, a significant downgrade from the standard Galaxy S24. This decision, probably driven by cost considerations, indicates a clear step down in performance compared to the standard model.

In terms of design, the sources suggest that the Galaxy S24 FE is expected to look almost identical to its predecessor, the S23 FE, particularly from the backside. Samsung may offer new color options to provide some distinction. Stay tuned with us to know more about the upcoming S24 FE including its launch date and price in Pakistan.

Also read:

Samsung Galaxy A16: What We Know So Far?