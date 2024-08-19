Galaxy S24 FE Launch Seems Imminent

The tech giant, Samsung is wrapping up to launch the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 FE quite soon. The recent sightings on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website suggest that the Galaxy S24 FE launch seems just around the corner. The appearance of the Galaxy S24 FE on BIS is a strong indication that the launch in India—and potentially globally will happen sooner rather than later. However, the official launch date has not been disclosed yet. The BIS listing for the upcoming Galaxy phone, identified by the model number SM-S721B/DS, aligns with previous leaks that appeared on Samsung’s support page. The growing rumors suggest Samsung may market the S24 FE as early as October.

Galaxy S24 FE Launch Is Anticipated Quite Soon

The Galaxy S24 FE is anticipated to follow in the footsteps of its predecessors by offering a flagship experience at a more reasonable price. According to the latest leaks, the smartphone will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400e chipset. The inclusion of this chipset hints at a performance boost compared to previous models. In addition to that, the handset will boast a larger 6.7-inch display, a notable upgrade from the 6.4-inch screen found on the Galaxy S23 FE.

Several promo materials and images surfaced online recently suggesting that the Galaxy S24 FE will closely resemble the standard Galaxy S24. It will have a sleek and modern look. The device will be available in at least five color options: green, yellow, graphite, blue, and silver/white. It will be providing users with different choices to match their style.

Under the hood, it will pack a 4,565mAh battery. For photography, it will feature a triple rear camera setup, housing a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. The device will have a 10MP selfie snapper. Moreover, it will run on Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1 out of the box. The tech giant will ship the S24 FE with several Galaxy AI features.

