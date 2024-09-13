Galaxy S24 FE Price Leak: What to Expect from Samsung’s Fan Edition?

Samsung is currently working on the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 FE. Several rumors and leaks regarding this upcoming Samsung phone have been circulating around us for the past few weeks. The latest leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Price won’t be as high as expected. Earlier reports claimed that the S24 FE would be €100 more expensive than its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE, in Europe. However, that doesn’t seem true. According to a new source, there will be a price hike, however, it won’t be as significant as previously feared.

Galaxy S24 FE Price Leaked!

According to the latest leak, the 8/128GB variant of the Galaxy S24 FE is anticipated to retail for €749. It is €50 more than the launch price of the Galaxy S23 FE but still €50 less than previously reported rumors suggested. This price increase is much smaller than originally thought. It makes the S24 FE a more attractive option for those concerned about the previously rumored pricing. Furthermore, the 8/256GB variant of the Galaxy S24 FE will reportedly cost €809, bringing more storage for a relatively modest price increase.

The latest leak also revealed the four colorways of the Galaxy S24 FE: Graphite, Mint, Yellow, and Blue. This range of colors adds a refreshed look to Samsung’s famous Fan Edition series. It caters to users who want more vibrant, customizable options while purchasing smartphones. The S24 FE is anticipated to come with 8GB of RAM in both storage variants. That’s why, S24 and S24+ seem like a better deal for users who prioritize higher performance specs. However, as seen with the S24 and S24+, prices tend to fall a few months after launch. The S24 FE will likely see price reductions around February-March, making it a more attractive option for consumers seeking a solid Samsung Galaxy experience at a reduced price.

Samsung’s FE series is famous for bringing flagship-level features at more affordable prices. With the S24 FE, customers can anticipate a powerful chipset, impressive camera performance, and the same sleek design found in the more expensive Galaxy S24 models. The Graphite, Mint, Yellow, and Blue colorways also ensure that users can pick a device that matches their style. So, are you excited to see how Samsung positions the Galaxy S24 FE in a crowded market? Do let us know in the comment section.

