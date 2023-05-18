Samsung launched its Galaxy S23 series only with the Snapdragon chipset. The company announced the Galaxy S23 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It is unclear Whether the company will follow this routine for the upcoming Galaxy S24 flagship phones or it will once again use a mix of Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets. Whatsoever, Galaxy S24 Snapdragon Chip to Boast Better Performance than its Predecessors.

The latest reports are circulating on the internet revealing the uncovered more details about Qualcomm’s future chip. Most likely, it will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The chip will supposedly have a 1+5+2 CPU core configuration rather than the 1+2+3+2 core setup rumoured earlier this year. The source (@UniverseIce) doesn’t mention which CPU cores the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 uses. Information about CPU frequencies is unknown.

For reference, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has a 1+2+2+3 CPU configuration consisting of a mix of Cortex-X3, Cortex-A715, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 cores.

While the existing Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 has 8MB of L3 cache, the upcoming Gen 3 solution is now rumoured to boast 10MB of L3 cache. L3 (Level 3) cache is memory embedded into the CPU. It’s a bit of specialized memory whose purpose is to feed the L2 cache and help the CPU make fewer calls to the RAM for data. Hence it speeds up processes and improves performance.

Finally, according to this new rumour, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC incorporates an Adreno 750 graphics chip. The performance will greatly improve” from the existing Adreno 740 solution. All in all, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 could be just as efficient as the Gen 2 SoC while improving performance across the board.

Samsung will most likely unveil the Galaxy S24 flagship series in early 2024. We will get more information about it in the near future.