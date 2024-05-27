Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets Big Camera Upgrade with One UI 6.1.1

Samsung’s recent launch of the Galaxy S24 Ultra in January was followed by a notable update in April, which aimed to enhance various aspects, including camera capabilities. Now, indications are pointing towards the potential for another substantial update, specifically focused on further improving the camera functionality of these devices.

The information provided by Ice Universe indicates that Samsung is currently developing One UI 6.1.1 for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with expectations that it will mark the most substantial update since the initial release of the Galaxy S24 series. The emphasis of this software update appears to be on addressing various issues related to the device’s camera functionality.

Specifically, Ice Universe mentions that the update will include “a lot of camera updates,” hinting at potential improvements to address common complaints such as inconsistent quality in long-range zoom shots and persistent shutter lag. This suggests that Samsung is actively working to enhance the overall camera experience for users of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The confirmation of issues such as significant shutter lag and motion blur experienced on the S24 Ultra underscores the importance of addressing these concerns in the upcoming update. Given Samsung’s usual rollout pattern, where One UI 6.1.1 updates are initially introduced on foldable devices before being extended to older models, it is reasonable to anticipate that the Galaxy S24 series will receive the One UI 6.1.1 update no earlier than July.

This timeline suggests that users may need to wait a bit longer before experiencing potential improvements aimed at resolving these camera-related issues. Samsung’s ongoing efforts to enhance the camera functionality of the Galaxy S24 series are promising for users seeking improved performance in their device’s photography capabilities.

With the development of One UI 6.1.1 underway, addressing common camera-related concerns like shutter lag and image quality is a positive step forward. While users may need to exercise patience until the update arrives, the prospect of significant camera enhancements is undoubtedly encouraging for Galaxy S24 Ultra owners.