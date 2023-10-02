Galaxy S24 Ultra Looks Similar To S23 Ultra With Barely Any Design Changes

Rumors and leaks about Samsung’s 2024 flagships have been swirling around since the beginning of this year. We already have a fair idea of the phone’s specs and features. Recently, Galaxy S24 series renders got leaked giving us an idea of how the upcoming Galaxy flagships will look. If we talk about the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 Ultra design, it seems to be quite similar to the current-gen Galaxy flagship. It will boast three big camera lenses placed vertically, with two smaller lenses sitting next to them exactly like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: Are There Any Design Changes?

It is pertinent to mention here that the only design difference visible between the S24 Ultra and S23 Ultra is the Wideband window cutout on the frame’s right side. You can say that it is a major addition to the entire S24 lineup. Otherwise, there is no visible design change. Reports claim that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will measure 162.3 x 79 x 8.7mm as compared to the S23 Ultra’s 163.40 x 78.10 x 8.90 mm. It is quite clear that the phone will be less tall but wider than its predecessor. This is likely due to slimmer bezels covering the display.