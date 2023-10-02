Galaxy S24 Ultra Looks Similar To S23 Ultra With Barely Any Design Changes

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Oct 2, 2023
Galaxy S24 Ultra

Rumors and leaks about Samsung’s 2024 flagships have been swirling around since the beginning of this year. We already have a fair idea of the phone’s specs and features. Recently, Galaxy S24 series renders got leaked giving us an idea of how the upcoming Galaxy flagships will look. If we talk about the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 Ultra design, it seems to be quite similar to the current-gen Galaxy flagship. It will boast three big camera lenses placed vertically, with two smaller lenses sitting next to them exactly like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: Are There Any Design Changes?

It is pertinent to mention here that the only design difference visible between the S24 Ultra and S23 Ultra is the Wideband window cutout on the frame’s right side. You can say that it is a major addition to the entire S24 lineup. Otherwise, there is no visible design change. Reports claim that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will measure 162.3 x 79 x 8.7mm as compared to the S23 Ultra’s 163.40 x 78.10 x 8.90 mm. It is quite clear that the phone will be less tall but wider than its predecessor. This is likely due to slimmer bezels covering the display.

Galaxy S24 Ultra

There is another close-up comparison render of the Galaxy S24 and S23 Ultra. It shows the former’s flat display. There is a slight curve due to a 2.5D curved glass, with the OLED panel itself being flat. This confirms previous rumors that Samsung will ditch the curved screen from its 2024 flagship phones.

All three upcoming flagship Galaxy phones will reportedly boast an eye-searing peak brightness of 2,500 nits. It will no doubt mark a significant jump from the S23 Ultra’s maximum 1,750 nits brightness. The Galaxy S24+ is tipped to get a resolution bump to WQHD+ for additional sharpness and clarity. The renders came from an authentic source so, there’s little reason to doubt the renders. Samsung may make little design changes, but otherwise, expect the phones to look the same as in the renders.

gitex 2023
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
