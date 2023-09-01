Galaxy S24 Ultra Will Reportedly Come With An Improved 200MP Sensor

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the upcoming flagship killer. We have been getting rumors and leaks about this highly anticipated Samsung phone since the beginning of this year. It is speculated to come with a new 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP2SX sensor. Moreover, the sensor is tipped to be an optimized version of the HP2 sensor found on last year’s Galaxy S23 Ultra . If we talk about the picture quality, we can expect minimal but notable changes due to the new sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Is Tipped to Feature 200MP ISOCELL HP2SX Sensor

According to the tipster, the upcoming flagship phone S24 Ultra will feature the new 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP2SX sensor. The new sensor is expected to come with the same specifications as the 200MP HP2 sensor on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The new sensor will hold the 1/1.3-inch sensor with an individual pixel size of 0.6µm. It’s not bad, thinking that HP2 was one of the best smartphone cameras. The tipster has not delved into the details as the new sensor is rumored to be an optimized version of the HP2 sensor. We anticipate the new sensor to be marginally better than last year’s one.

Exclusive: Galaxy S24 Ultra main camera HP2SX, with the same specifications as HP2,200MP, 1/1.3 ",0.6μm.Looks like an optimized version of HP2. pic.twitter.com/BLNVRgwS1W — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 1, 2023

Samsung will reportedly use the Exynos 2400 for the Galaxy S24 series in Europe according to some leaksters. According to the new leak, only the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will come with the Samsung-designed chip. On the other hand, the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 Ultra will boast the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all markets. It will make the Ultra variant quite distinct from its smaller siblings. The Ultra variant is tipped to be a powerhouse with a plethora of features. Keeping in mind its high-end specs, the Galaxy S24 Price will be quite high.

Also Read: Meet Lenovo Legion 9i: Company’s First 16-inch Gaming Laptop – (phoneworld.com.pk)