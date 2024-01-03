Galaxy S24 Unveiling on January 17: A Premature Confirmation?

Samsung is getting ready to unveil its new Galaxy S24 series, and the date seems to be January 17! Now, this news comes from Samsung Australia, who spilled the beans on social media, but it’s a bit of a mystery.

So, Samsung Australia posted about the event on a social media platform called X. However, you won’t find it if you scroll through their timeline. It’s like a secret post! The post is dated December 28 in Australia (which is December 27 in most other places), but people just noticed it today. Here’s the interesting part: for the past five days, no other Samsung account from anywhere else in the world has confirmed this date. That’s a bit unusual for such a big company to announce an important event.

Here’s what we think might have happened: Samsung in Australia might have been a bit too excited and shared the date before they were supposed to. Or maybe the plan was to tell everyone on December 27 or 28, but then Samsung changed its mind at the last minute, and Australia didn’t get the memo.

Now, the post on X mentions January 18, but that’s for Australia. If you’re in other parts of the world, the event will be on January 17. The timing is different because of the time zones. It’s set for 5 AM in Australia, which means 10 AM Pacific, 1 PM Eastern, 6 PM in the UK, 7 PM in CET, and 11:30 PM in India—all on January 17. The event is happening in San Jose, California, so it will be 10 a.m. over there.

Get ready for some awesome tech news on January 17 or 18 in some regions—the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is on its way!