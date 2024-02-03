Galaxy S24 Users Report Android Auto Issues

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S24 series is the highly anticipated lineup to date. The new Galaxy members of the family are already facing some problems with the Android Auto software in a few car brands. According to Samsung’s UK support, many users reported problems with the S24 series and their Volkswagon, Skoda, and SEAT cars. However, let me tell you that it is not a new issue for Galaxy phones.

Galaxy S22 & S23 users faced the same problems recently after the One UI 6 update. The worth mentioning thing is that the issue doesn’t extend to every vehicle model within the above-mentioned brands. The patch effectively wrecked wireless connectivity for the aforementioned devices and users’ cars, which consistently delivered an error message. Affected users were forced to rely on their USB-C cables instead of its hands-free method.

Affected Galaxy S24 Users Can’t Use Navigation Features

Reports claim that several users are unable to connect their Galaxy S24 devices to their cars. The issue has made them unable to utilize navigation features, among others. In a significant development, all parties have taken notice of the issue including Samsung, Google, and car manufacturers. Recent investigations claim that the trouble lies in the software running on the car’s infotainment systems. However, it is not confirmed yet whether it is connected to how Android handles hotspot IP addresses or something else. Samsung UK has created a dedicated support page for the issue. To page reads:

“Some users have reported that they are unable to use Android Auto to connect their Galaxy S24 to their Volkswagen, Skoda, or SEAT cars. If you are experiencing this issue, try the steps below. If none of these steps resolve your issue, please contact your Volkswagen, Skoda, or SEAT customer center or service center. These manufacturers have confirmed that they are working on software updates for the affected vehicles.”

The suggested troubleshooting steps are rather general. They include:

Checking your car for Android Auto compatibility and whether it is enabled in settings.

Checking your USB cable

Updating software on both the phone and the car

After trying all the above steps, if your issue is not resolved, you need to wait until any updates arrive. Moreover, you can also contact the Cars Service Center or Customer Care for further details.