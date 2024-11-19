Galaxy S25 Benchmarks Hint at 12GB RAM & Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset

Samsung is preparing to launch the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series in January 2024. The company has not yet revealed the exact launch date. Moreover, there have been no official words regarding the specs, but recent benchmark leaks have disclosed some exciting details about the base model’s specifications, building anticipation among flagship enthusiasts. Let’s delve into it.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Base Model to Start at 12GB RAM – A Game-Changer?

According to the Benchmark results, the Galaxy S25 base model will feature 12GB of RAM, a substantial upgrade over the Galaxy S24, which started at 8GB. The company seems to take this step due to growing consumer anticipations for high-performance devices, raising the bar for premium Android smartphones. Galaxy S24 offered a 12GB variant, however, the S25 series appears to standardize it across the lineup.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset powers the Galaxy S25 prototype spotted in benchmarks. Moreover, it runs Android 15, a powerful combination to deliver superior performance and energy efficiency. However, Samsung still needs to reveal whether it will offer the Snapdragon chip globally or reserve it for specific regions, potentially using its in-house Exynos processors elsewhere.

If we talk about the design details, Samsung isn’t reportedly straying far from the Galaxy S24’s design language. The upcoming series will boast a familiar premium aesthetic with minor refinements to enhance usability and appeal. The S25 series will definitely see subtle improvements in materials or ergonomics, however, the overall look will remain the same. So, get ready for a sleek, sophisticated vibe that Galaxy S users love.

The Galaxy S25 series seems to be a powerhouse, combining more RAM, a cutting-edge chipset, and Samsung’s signature design finesse. With its January launch just around the corner, tech buffs eagerly await official confirmation of its features and global availability. Stay tuned for more updates!

