Galaxy S25 FE to Feature MediaTek Dimensity Chip, While Flagship Models Stick with Snapdragon

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 series is generating a lot of excitement around its chipset choices. Meanwhile, the latest rumors are also adding an intriguing twist to the lineup. According to previous reports, the entire Galaxy S25 family might go with Snapdragon processors, however, a new leak claims otherwise. The latest leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 chip, leaving the rest of the S25 series to stick with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon SoCs.

Samsung Chooses MediaTek for Galaxy S25 FE

It appears that the flagship models — the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra will continue to depend on Snapdragon processors. Rumors claim that negotiations between Samsung and MediaTek for the vanilla S25 lineup may have occurred, but the tech giant ultimately decided to keep the Dimensity chip exclusive to the Fan Edition (FE) model.

The decision to equip the Galaxy S25 FE with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 will make it a cost-effective option with solid performance. On the other hand, the more premium models will likely boast Qualcomm’s latest high-end Snapdragon processors and will be expensive. Some reports suggest that if Samsung chooses an older MediaTek SoC, it can provide a more affordable option for consumers, but at the cost of cutting-edge performance.

Besides, Samsung’s Exynos 2500 chipset has been delayed due to yield issues. It may make its debut in the Galaxy S25 series as originally planned. However, there’s speculation that the Exynos 2500 will appear in the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models next summer, once Samsung resolves production challenges. Let’s wait and watch how Samsung’s chipset choices play out in its upcoming Galaxy S25 lineup, as the battle for flagship dominance heats up once again.

