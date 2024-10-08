Samsung may be facing significant production challenges with its Exynos 2500 chips, which could lead to a major change in its plans for the upcoming Galaxy S25 series. Originally, the company intended to use its in-house Exynos processors for the base and Plus models, while reserving Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips for the premium Ultra version. However, recent reports suggest that all Galaxy S25 models might end up using Snapdragon processors due to the low yields of the Exynos 2500 chips.

According to a report from Business Korea, Samsung is struggling with its 3nm chip manufacturing process, which is resulting in low production yields. In the semiconductor industry, the term “yield” refers to the percentage of chips that are functional and meet quality standards. Not all chips commonly pass this quality test, and some are discarded as waste. This process is particularly challenging with advanced manufacturing techniques like the 3nm process, where precision is critical, and even small defects can render chips unusable.

Galaxy S25 Series Could Drop Exynos Chips Due to Low Yields

The report didn’t specify exact figures, but low yields are a significant problem for a company like Samsung that relies on high-volume production to meet demand. Suppose Samsung cannot produce enough Exynos 2500 chips in time for the Galaxy S25’s scheduled January 2025 launch. In that case, it may be forced to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, also rumoured to be marketed as the Snapdragon 8 Elite, across all models.

This shift could be a blow to Samsung’s semiconductor division, which has been trying to gain a stronger foothold in the global chip market. The company has already lost key orders from major clients like Nvidia and Apple, both of which have opted to work with TSMC, a Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer that is one of the industry leaders in cutting-edge chip production. These companies have turned to TSMC for their AI-enabled chips, citing its superior yields and manufacturing processes.

If Samsung indeed switches to Snapdragon chips for all Galaxy S25 models, it would mark a significant retreat from its ambitious goal of using more in-house Exynos processors in its flagship devices. This strategy was part of Samsung’s broader plan to reduce reliance on third-party chipmakers and strengthen its position in the semiconductor industry. However, the company’s inability to ramp up Exynos 2500 production in time could force a rethink of this approach.

The use of Snapdragon chips across the entire Galaxy S25 lineup might not necessarily be a bad thing from a consumer perspective. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors widely used for their performance and efficiency, particularly in high-end smartphones. In fact, many users may welcome the uniform use of Snapdragon chips, especially in regions where Samsung typically offers Exynos-powered phones.

Nevertheless, this development underscores the intense competition in the semiconductor industry, where even a company as large and established as Samsung faces significant challenges. The ongoing rivalry with TSMC, coupled with the complexities of manufacturing advanced chips, will likely shape Samsung’s strategy in the coming years as it seeks to regain lost ground in both the consumer electronics and semiconductor markets.