Galaxy S25 Series May Disappoint Users after Listings Reveal Key Specs

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 series is creating a buzz in the market as its launch nears, with key details recently unveiled through FCC listings. The certifications reportedly cover all three models including the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, confirming their connectivity and charging specifications.

The US model numbers are listed below:

SM-931U for the Galaxy S25.

SM-936U for the S25 Plus.

SM-938U for the S25 Ultra.

Each phone supports 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GNSS, and NFC, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra retains its S Pen with model number EJ-PS938. One notable addition is Ultra-Wideband (UWB) support for the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra, allowing accurate tracking for smart tags and lost items. However, the standard Galaxy S25 doesn’t include this feature.

Charging capabilities present a mixed picture. The Galaxy S25 retains 25W wired charging, but its wireless charging speed may drop to 9W, down from the 15W offered by the S24. Meanwhile, the S25 Plus and S25 Ultra maintain 45W wired fast charging, however, it’s astonishing to see why Samsung couldn’t make a leap forward in charging capabilities.

The FCC listing didn’t reveal the battery capacities, but leaks suggest they will match the S24 series. Besides, all three phones are expected to arrive with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, promising high performance.

Samsung is likely to announce the Galaxy S25 series in January 2025. While the leaks suggest incremental updates, fans are optimistic about surprises on the launch day. So stay tuned with us to know more about the phone as the launch date approaches.

