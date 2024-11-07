Galaxy S25 Series to Launch with Unique Colour Options – Here’s What You Can Expect

In recent news, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), disclosed the available colours for Samsung’s anticipated Galaxy S25 series. The Galaxy S25 series will be available in a range of stylish colour options, catering to a variety of preferences and tastes. Young initially shared the standard colour options for the Galaxy S25 models that will be available through all sales channels. However, he has since revealed additional online-exclusive colours, adding to the excitement for Samsung fans who enjoy unique and limited-edition options.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series, which includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, is projected to come in a spectrum of colours, with each model receiving both standard and online-exclusive shades. Young’s latest leak indicates that customers will have even more choices if they opt to buy directly from online stores. Here’s a breakdown of the colours expected for each model in the Galaxy S25 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Colour Options

The base model of the Galaxy S25 is expected to be offered in seven colours. These include four standard options that will be widely available, as well as three online-exclusive colours. The standard colours are:

Moon Night Blue

Silver Shadow

Sparkling Blue

Sparkling Green

For those purchasing online, additional exclusive colours will be available:

Coral Red

Pink Gold

Blue/Black

These colours provide a diverse range from elegant neutrals to vibrant tones, making the Galaxy S25 appealing to users looking for a bit of personality in their device.

Samsung Galaxy S25+ Colour Options

The Galaxy S25+ model is expected to come with eight colour choices, one more than the base Galaxy S25 model. Like the Galaxy S25, it will feature standard shades as well as online-exclusive options. The standard colour palette for the Galaxy S25+ includes:

Moon Night Blue

Silver Shadow

Sparkling Blue

Sparkling Green

Midnight Black

Meanwhile, those purchasing online can choose from the following exclusive colours:

Coral Red

Pink Gold

Blue/Black

These options suggest that Samsung has carefully curated colours to cater to different tastes, from understated tones like Silver Shadow and Midnight Black to more eye-catching shades like Coral Red and Pink Gold.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Colour Options

As the premium model, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature a distinct set of colours, particularly emphasizing a sophisticated aesthetic with metallic finishes. The Galaxy S25 Ultra is anticipated to be available in seven color options, including standard and online-exclusive shades.

The standard colours for the Galaxy S25 Ultra are:

Titanium Black

Titanium Blue

Titanium Gray

Titanium Silver

In addition, online-exclusive shades will include:

Titanium Blue/Black

Titanium Jade Green

Titanium Pink/Silver

The Ultra model’s options lean toward elegant, metallic tones that exude a premium look, with shades like Titanium Jade Green and Titanium Pink/Silver adding a refined touch. This suggests that Samsung is aiming to offer something special for customers looking for a high-end, luxurious device.

