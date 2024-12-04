Galaxy S25 Slim Expected to Outshine iPhone 17 Air with Global Launch

Samsung seems to be preparing for a global launch of the Galaxy S25 Slim. The slim device could challenge the competition with its sleek design and powerful features. The news came after leaks from an IMEI database strongly hinted at an international rollout, making this model one to watch.

The IMEI listing, shared by leaker Erencan Yılmaz, unveils two different versions of the Galaxy S25 Slim. The global model is tagged as SM-S937B/DS, with the “B” pointing to international availability and “DS” confirming dual-SIM functionality. Meanwhile, another listing, SM-S937U, indicates a variant tailored for the U.S. market.

The Slim S25 model is rumored to launch in the second quarter, unlike the standard Galaxy S25 lineup which is expected in January 2025. It’s interesting to note here that its timing could align with the release of fan editions and Google Pixel devices, adding to the competition.

What sets the S25 Slim apart is its rumored advanced camera system. It’s anticipated to feature a 200 MP main sensor, complemented by 50 MP ultrawide and telephoto lenses. These sensors are reportedly the latest in Samsung’s ISOCELL series and could deliver flagship-level photography.

While Samsung has yet to confirm the details, industry insiders suggest the Galaxy S25 Slim could rival Apple’s iPhone 17 Air. With its cutting-edge features and global appeal, this device may just be the dark horse in the race for smartphone supremacy.

Also read:

Samsung to Tease XR Glasses at Galaxy Unpacked in January, Launch Software Platform This Month