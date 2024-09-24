Samsung is gearing up to release its highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Ultra, which promises to come with a fresh design and improved performance. The new model will feature a redesigned body with thinner bezels, offering a sleeker, more modern look. Additionally, rumours suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will support satellite connectivity, a feature that has been gaining popularity for added safety and communication in remote areas. But the most exciting update is that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be powered exclusively by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, leaving behind the Exynos variant, at least for this model. A recent benchmark on Geekbench has given us a first glimpse into the performance of Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The listing highlights some significant improvements over its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, particularly in terms of processing power. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset in the S25 Ultra comes with a new architecture that includes 2 high-performance cores clocked at 4.2 GHz, along with 6 efficiency cores running at up to 2.9 GHz. This configuration marks a noticeable upgrade from the previous Snapdragon models, promising faster processing speeds and better overall performance.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Benchmark Reveals 30% Performance Boost with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4

According to the Geekbench scores, the single-core and multi-core performance of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is approximately 30% higher than that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. This is a substantial boost that positions the S25 Ultra as one of the most powerful smartphones on the market. The improved chipset, along with the new 2+6 core architecture, should provide smoother multitasking, faster app loading times, and better gaming experiences, even with demanding applications.

The model listed in the benchmark, SM-938U, suggests that this version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is for the United States market. The device will come preloaded with Android 15, giving users the latest software right out of the box. In terms of memory, the listed version has 12 GB of RAM, though there are rumours that Samsung may also release a 16 GB variant for those who want even more power.

In addition to its cutting-edge hardware, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will build on Samsung’s tradition of high-quality displays, advanced camera systems, and enhanced software features. With these upgrades, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is shaping up to be one of the top contenders in the smartphone market in 2025. Fans of the Galaxy S series can look forward to an impressive device that delivers both in terms of design and performance.

