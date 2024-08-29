The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is generating significant buzz with new rumours suggesting it will have a different design compared to its predecessors. It will feature more rounded corners, making it more comfortable to hold. This design change aims to address one of the common complaints about the previous models, which had sharper corners that could dig into the hand.

According to recent leaks, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will not only have a more ergonomic shape but will also be thinner and lighter than its competitors. This includes Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max and Google’s Pixel 9 Pro XL. While the official dimensions for the iPhone 16 Pro Max have not been released yet, it is set to be unveiled on September 9. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will be 8.5mm thick and weigh 221g. For comparison, the current Galaxy S24 Ultra is 8.6mm thick and weighs 232g.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Leak Suggests A Thinner and Lighter Design

Based on these figures, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be no more than 8.4mm thick and will weigh 220g or less. These dimensions would make it not only slimmer but also lighter, setting a new standard for Ultra flagship smartphones. The information comes from the well-known Chinese leakster, Ice Universe, who has a track record of accurate leaks about upcoming devices.

The claim goes beyond just the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pixel 9 Pro XL. According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be thinner and lighter than all other upcoming Ultra flagship phones. This list likely includes the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and Vivo X200 Ultra, all of which will launch in the coming months. This focus on thinness and lightness, combined with rumours of incredibly small bezels, suggests that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be an appealing option for consumers who prioritize design and comfort.

If these rumours hold true, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could set a new benchmark in the smartphone industry. Its sleek design and reduced weight, coupled with the usual high-end specifications that Samsung’s Ultra series is known for, could make it one of the most attractive smartphones on the market. As Samsung continues to refine its flagship offerings, the S25 Ultra looks poised to capture the attention of consumers looking for a powerful yet comfortable smartphone experience.

Check Also: Samsung Gears Up for Double Rollable and Foldable Smartphone Revolution