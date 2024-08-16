Galaxy S25 Ultra Mockup Hints At Rounded Corners and Enhanced Camera

While the Galaxy S24 Ultra has recently hit the smartphone market, rumors about Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, are already stirring excitement. Well-known leaker Ice Universe recently dropped tantalizing hints about this upcoming marvel, showcasing a mockup of the highly anticipated S25 Ultra that hints at a major design shift.

First Look at Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra: Rounded Corners and Major Camera Upgrades

Rounded Corners for Enhanced Comfort

The more rounded edges are the most prominent change in the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s design. The next Samsung flagship will say goodbye to the sharp, angular lines of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which, while sleek, have been criticized for compromising ease during long use. The transformation to rounded corners is anticipated to improve ergonomics significantly, making the phone more satisfying to hold and operate.

Camera Enhancements

Another significant upgrade in the S25 Ultra is its camera setup. Reports suggest the device will boast new 50MP telephoto and ultra-wide lenses, promising a significant leap in photography capabilities. This improvement, combined with the anticipated enhancements in the main camera, positions the S25 Ultra as a challenging contender in mobile photography.

Subtle but Significant Design Tweaks

The above-shared Ice Universe mockup compares the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the discrepancy may appear subtle, however, the rounded corners give the S25 Ultra a distinct look. The screen size and aspect ratio will probably remain the same.

Power and Performance

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will retain the same 5,000mAh battery as the S24 Ultra, with significant upgrades in its chipset. Reports claim that the upcoming Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, a powerhouse anticipated to debut in October 2024 will power the flagship series. This new processor will reportedly bring enhanced performance and energy efficiency to Galaxy S25.

Galaxy S25 Ultra is still months away from an official launch. The early leaks show an exciting picture of what’s to come. From ergonomic design tweaks to powerful camera and chipset upgrades, S25 Ultra is poised to impress its fans. Stay tuned for more updates as we inch closer to its launch!

Check Out: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: A Flagship at Mid-Range Price – PhoneWorld