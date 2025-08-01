Samsung has officially confirmed that its next-gen Exynos 2600 chipset will be the first 2nm chip to hit the market. This big announcement came during the company’s recent quarterly earnings call. While Samsung’s overall profits dropped by over 50%, the news about Exynos 2600 has sparked interest in the tech world.

The Exynos 2600 will be manufactured using Samsung Foundry’s new 2nm Gate-All-Around (GAA) process. This is a major leap in chip-making technology. The 2nm GAA process allows more power in a smaller space, leading to better performance and energy efficiency.

Galaxy S26 Series to Debut Samsung’s Powerful 2nm Exynos 2600

Samsung says the Exynos 2600 will launch with the upcoming Galaxy S26 series. More specifically, it is expected to power the Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Edge models. The Galaxy S26 Ultra, however, will likely use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip.

A leaked Geekbench listing has also revealed some exciting details. The Exynos 2600 will feature a 10-core CPU, just like the previous Exynos 2500. But this time, it will have a new core setup:

1 prime core clocked at 3.55 GHz

3 performance cores at 2.96 GHz

6 efficiency cores at 2.46 GHz

This structure promises a balanced mix of power and efficiency. Whether you’re gaming or multitasking, this chip aims to handle it smoothly.

Alongside the powerful CPU, the Exynos 2600 will also include the Xclipse 960 GPU. Samsung claims this GPU will perform up to 15% better than Qualcomm’s Adreno 830, which is found in the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. This makes it a solid option for mobile gamers and creators.

Another big improvement is in AI performance. The Exynos 2600 brings significant enhancements to the Neural Processing Unit (NPU). This means faster on-device AI features, such as image recognition, real-time translation, and advanced camera functions.

Samsung’s use of the 2nm GAA process also puts it ahead of its competitors. While TSMC and Intel are also working on 2nm chips, Samsung appears to be the first to reach the market.

In short, despite financial struggles in its semiconductor division, Samsung has made a strong comeback with the Exynos 2600. This new chip promises faster speed, better power efficiency, improved AI, and a smoother gaming experience.

The real test will come when the Galaxy S26 series launches, likely in early 2026. Until then, all eyes will be on how Samsung’s 2nm chip performs in the real world. But one thing is clear—Samsung is ready to lead the next era of mobile processors.